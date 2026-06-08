How to stand out on a vac scheme (for all the right reasons)

Some important dos and don’ts



With summer vac scheme season fast approaching and thousands of solicitor hopefuls gearing up to storm law firm offices across the City and beyond, how can you make the most of the opportunity and secure that coveted TC offer? Legal Cheek brings you the answers…

When candidates are so evenly matched on paper, it’s often the smallest things that determine whether you walk away with a training contract offer. This week on The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Tom Connelly share their insights on how to succeed and stand out on your vac scheme this summer (for all the right reasons) and what to steer clear of to avoid missing out on that TC.

Whilst the work you do for your supervisor is often the most important part, a big chunk of succeeding on a vac scheme has very little to do with the law. We cover all the main bases, from punctuality and understanding confusing dress codes to navigating small talk with senior lawyers and alcohol at firm socials.

Having recently completed a vacation scheme at a US firm, Szaniszlo talks through the real practicalities of tackling the legal work you’re set from a non-law perspective, whether that’s about asking the right questions or the best ways to prepare for final assessments and tasks.

Follow these tips and you will be in an excellent position to succeed on your upcoming scheme!

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.