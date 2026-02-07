7 things you can do if you haven’t secured a vac scheme or training contract yet

Boost your chances



The graduate recruitment market is more competitive than ever, with record numbers of students studying law and increasing numbers of non-law graduates choosing to convert. And it’s easy to see why. Promising progression, attractive pay and the kind of mental workout that bills by the hour.

But when that rejection email lands in your inbox, it can start to feel like an unattainable dream. The key thing to remember? It only takes one ‘yes’. Almost every successful lawyer I’ve spoken to faced rejection before getting to where they are today.

So if you haven’t landed a vac scheme or training contract yet, keep pushing. Several of the nation’s leading firms still have deadlines open until June, so there is still time.

Here’s how to use that time wisely:

1. Sign up for Legal Cheek’s Spring Virtual Vac Scheme and Law Fair

You probably think this is a shameless plug (and to some extent, it is). However, I don’t think any event was more helpful in guiding my applications. The event runs from 23–25 March and only features firms with deadlines still open.

The virtual law fair proved extremely useful in my applications. Hearing directly from early talent teams and current trainees provided insight into how to succeed in the application process and what life at the firm is actually like. You can join from the comfort of your own home and hop in and out of as many different firms’ booths as you like. Firms I hadn’t previously considered came onto my radar, and others I thought were “the one” quietly dropped off it.

The virtual vac scheme also helped develop my understanding of what commercial lawyers do. Workshops break down different practice areas, with top lawyers explaining what they actually do day to day. I attended one that demystified projects work, a practice area I previously hadn’t seriously considered, and it ended up being something I researched further and discussed throughout my applications. Each workshop also includes a case study which mirrors real-life tasks. It’s excellent preparation for assessment centres.

2. Understand different practice areas

‘Commercial law’ is an extremely broad term. Within that umbrella, there are lots of different practice areas a commercial lawyer might specialise in, for instance corporate, dispute resolution, employment, finance, intellectual property, real estate, sustainability, tech, and many more. During a typical training contract, trainees rotate through four six-month ‘seats’ (i.e. practice areas), so it’s worth having a broad understanding of the type of work done in each area.

The best exposure often comes from webinars. Legal Cheek runs webinars with leading firms focused on their different practice area specialisms throughout application season. Attending these not only builds your knowledge but also gives you something concrete to reference in applications, demonstrating genuine interest in both the firm and the work it actually does.

And if you’re after something extra, The Legal Cheek Podcast has just launched its ‘Practice Area Deep Dive’ series.

3. Become familiar with what a commercial lawyer actually does

It’s one thing to know that corporate lawyers might advise on mergers, or that projects lawyers might be involved in major infrastructure developments. It’s another to articulate what that means in practice: the documents drafted, the advice clients seek and what a typical day actually looks like. Speaking to lawyers via LinkedIn, open days or webinars provides invaluable insight into the day-to-day reality of the role. Understanding that reality will help you answer the dreaded application staple: “Why commercial law?”

If you can clearly explain what the role involves and why it genuinely appeals to you, your motivation for applying will shine through.

4. Know what a trainee lawyer does

It’s just as important to understand what trainees do and how their responsibilities differ from senior lawyers. In dispute resolution, a trainee might manage disclosure exercises, put together first drafts of court documents and ensure all procedural requirements are met. However, they are unlikely to be determining litigation strategy.

In corporate, a trainee may conduct due diligence, draft ancillary documents and liaise with internal departments. However, they won’t be leading negotiations. This distinction matters. A training contract is a major investment for a firm as most cover law school fees and pay two years of a trainee salary, stretching past the £60k mark at some firms. Firms want to know you’ve done your research and understand the role you’re applying for — that of a trainee, not a senior associate or partner.

5. Build your commercial awareness

To use a rather trite analogy, commercial awareness is like a muscle. If you do not exercise it, it weakens! No one can become ‘commercially aware’ overnight. But there’s no better time to start than now. A helpful introduction is All You Need To Know About The City by Chris Stoakes. It’s a whistle-stop tour through the world of business and economics, explained in plain and simple English.

Reading business news regularly is equally important. The Financial Times and The Economist are excellent if you have access. If not, CityAM is a solid free alternative. If you come across any unfamiliar terminology as you read, build your own glossary and note down any jargon for the future.

Another tip is to ask yourself: ‘what impact might this story have on a law firm and its clients?’ It’s great practice for applications and interviews, and a skill necessary for practice.

6. Make a note of deadlines

Disorganisation can derail an otherwise strong application cycle. Life has a habit of becoming busy when deadlines loom. Diarise key dates well in advance and plan backwards, giving yourself time for research, drafting and redrafting. Submitting a rushed midnight application rarely showcases your best work. Good organisation not only improves quality but also protects your sanity.

7. Bulk up your CV

A strong degree alone is no longer enough to secure a top job. Firms are looking for well-rounded candidates with transferable skills and a demonstrable interest in commercial law. Take up extracurriculars if you can. The skills you build are transferable to a corporate environment, such as teamwork, leadership, communication and organisation, and can be discussed in your applications.

Virtual internships, such as Forage, and virtual vac schemes can also evidence both commitment to this career and development of your skillset. Webinars and legal events also help. While you shouldn’t name-drop every event you’ve attended, referencing one that’s directly relevant to the firm, particularly if they hosted it, helps you stand out from other candidates.

Some final thoughts…

If you don’t secure a training contract this cycle, it isn’t wasted time. In my first cycle, I had little idea what I was doing. I read those applications back now and cringe. But that experience, answering application questions, understanding the online tests and preparing for interviews, laid the groundwork for the following year, when I approached applications with far more clarity and focus.

Life has a habit of flying by, and September will roll around before you know it. If you spend some time this summer reflecting on which firms genuinely appeal to you and begin researching early, you’ll be in a far stronger position next cycle and far less stressed when deadlines hit.

Rejection stings, but remember it only takes one yes!

Want to meet top law firms from the comfort of your own laptop? Join us for The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2026, taking place from Monday 23 March to Wednesday 25 March 2026. Register now to attend!