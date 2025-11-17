How to ace a law firm assessment centre

Often the final hurdle to securing a coveted TC, here’s a breakdown of the essential dos and don’ts



Law firm assessment centres are often the final, and most daunting, hurdle standing between you and a coveted training contract. These day-long challenges can strike fear into the hearts of even the most confident aspiring solicitors. Luckily for you, I’ve spoken with a future trainee at a Magic Circle law firm to bring you their eight top tips on how to prepare and perform your best.

1. DO NOT dominate the group exercise

Group exercises are a staple of assessment centres, and you may feel compelled to try and stand out. Whilst it’s important to demonstrate leadership, this is rarely achieved by being overbearing and not letting anyone else speak. What partners are looking for here is your ability to work in a team and collaborate. This could mean including people who are perhaps a little quieter and even taking the initiative to bring together ideas from across the group. It does not mean loudly dominating the conversation and not letting people get a word in edgeways. Collaboration is a key skill to master for working in a law firm so make sure it comes across!

2. DO ask partners questions at the end of the interview

The interview is another key part of the law firm assessment centre. If you know who will be interviewing you, make sure to do a little snoop on LinkedIn or the firm’s website before the big day: familiarise yourself with their practice area and what trends are impacting their work. Armed with this knowledge, have a few pre-set questions for when they say: “Do you have anything you’d like to ask us?” And remember, if you are really interested in working for the firm, this should be a ‘fun’ exercise in gaining even more knowledge! In case you cannot research the partner beforehand, here are a few alternatives to keep in your arsenal:

• What has kept you at the firm?

• What interesting cases/matters have you acted on recently?

3. DO smile and be nice to everyone

Do not underestimate the power of a friendly smile. Be pleasant and kind to absolutely everyone you meet on the day, from the managing partner to the receptionist manning the desk on the eighth floor. Not only is law first and foremost a people business — so it should come as no surprise that you are expected to be easy to get along with — but you never know whose opinion could have a bearing on the outcome of your application.

4. DO get plenty of rest and EAT breakfast

This goes without saying, but if you are sleep-deprived and hungry, you are not going to perform to your fullest potential! ACs can last most of the day and you’ll find yourself very hungry at 2 p.m. if you decide to skip breakfast.

5. DO stay calm and take your time

During the AC and interview itself, you may feel the compulsion to answer questions as quickly as possible for fear of sounding slow. However, the best practice is usually to take your time and remain calm. There is no shame in taking a moment to think and formulate a well-crafted answer to a question before responding. Asking for clarification does not immediately brand you as an poor candidate for the job — on the contrary, taking a moment to think things through is exactly what partners want to see. The infamous water trick comes in handy here: when faced with a difficult question, say, “That’s a really interesting question,” and then take a long sip of water before answering.

6. DO check the news the morning of your AC

This one may not apply in all cases, but it’s generally good practice to check the news that morning! First of all, some questions may revolve around discussing a recent news story you’ve read, or (God forbid) the Bank of England has just put up interest rates and you don’t know whether they’ve gone up or down! Now the partner is asking you how that affects their clients’ businesses… Best to be prepared for every eventuality!

7. DO speak to as many trainees as possible

Many assessment centres will give you the opportunity to speak to trainees. Not only can this humanise the experience (it’s nice to speak to people who have gone through the same trials and tribulations you have), but it is also a great way to get insight into the firm. Sometimes, they may even be the ones taking you on a tour of the office!

8. DO your research before you reference a recent case or transaction

It may feel tempting to try and demonstrate knowledge of the firm by bringing up a recent piece of work that they have advised on. This is a great approach to take, but make sure you are well-versed enough in the matter to be able to field some questions from the partners or associates interviewing you. They will likely quiz you on the topic, so don’t bring it up just for the sake of it or it could catch you out!

Bonus tip

If your interview is in London, make sure you know your route and leave extra time for getting to the office. Tube strikes are stressful, and sometimes London just likes to act out and suddenly you’re stuck at a random stop, showing no signs of moving. Also, account for the fact that changing between lines at Tube stops can be a nightmare (looking at you, Green Park). Honestly, just download Citymapper; it will save you a lot of grief!

