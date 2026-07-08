Better together? The hidden challenges of mega mergers

What happens when two become one?

Law firm mergers are often presented as a neat equation: bigger platform, bigger clients, bigger profits. But behind the slick press releases and carefully worded announcements, the reality of combining two major firms is usually far more complicated.

And with Winston Taylor going live on 1 June, Ashurst Perkins Coie launching on 29 June, and Hogan Lovells Cadwalader following on 1 July, mega mergers are again dominating the legal headlines. These are some of the biggest law firm tie-ups in history — but what actually happens when (as the Spice Girls would say) ‘two become one’?

Legal Cheek’s Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott are back to unpack the hidden challenges behind the merger hype. From partner politics and pay structures to client conflicts, office overlaps, tech headaches, rebrands, redundancies and culture clashes, this week’s episode asks whether law firm mergers really create stronger firms, or whether “better together” is sometimes easier said than done.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





