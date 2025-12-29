Merger madness: Why are so many law firms joining forces?

PostsPodcast

Big Law is no stranger to major mergers — many of the most prestigious City firms were formed through international tie-ups and partnerships. However, in the past month or so legal headlines have been dominated by a wave of major law firm tie-ups with a distinctly transatlantic flavour.

In this latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szanislo and Ryan Scott sit down to discuss the proposed deals between Ashurst and Perkins Coie, Taylor Wessing and Winston & Strawn, and Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader and what they mean for the legal market and beyond.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

