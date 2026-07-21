Linklaters partners’ average earnings climb to £2.5 million

Up 11%



Partners at Magic Circle firm Linklaters are now pocketing an average of £2.48 million each, an 11.4% jump on the previous year, with the firm posting strong financials across the board.

The profit per equity partner (PEP) boost came alongside pre-tax profits climbing 11.6% to £1.2 billion and global revenue hitting £2.47 billion, up 6.8%, for the year ended April 2026.

The firm made 12 lateral partner hires and elected 37 new partners globally over the course of the financial year.

Linklaters has credited the growth to strong performances in restructuring, digital infrastructure, energy and infrastructure, and both public and private M&A.

Results varied across the globe, with the firm posting growth in the US and Asia, where profits surged 39% and 36% respectively. Europe contained its slowest-performing markets with profits growing 10% and the UK growing 7% individually.

Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner, said:

“Our momentum continues to build as we attract and develop top tier talent and deepen relationships with global clients, including in the US, where we have doubled revenue and quadrupled profit over the past four years. We continued to strengthen our leadership in legal AI, launching our Applied Intelligence team, hiring dedicated AI lawyers and rolling out frontier agentic technology to deliver more, better and faster, for clients.”

The news comes as fellow Magic Circle firm A&O Shearman posted flat revenue and an increased PEP of £2.2m in its first full financial year since the merger.