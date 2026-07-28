Milbank hands out even more money: Firm follows record trainee pay and NQ hike with new bonuses

Demand for elite junior legal talent remains high



Milbank has followed its record trainee pay rise and latest NQ salary hike with yet another cash boost, handing associates “special bonuses” worth up to nearly £20,000.

The hefty payday was announced this week in an internal memo which stated: “In recognition of your exceptional efforts, we are pleased to announce that we will be paying special bonuses to all associates and special counsel globally.”

London-based newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors and more experienced associates are among those set to benefit.

The bonuses start at around £4,500 ($6,000) for NQs before rising with seniority to almost £20,000 ($25,000) for senior associates. They will be paid on or before 31 August 2026.

The announcement continues a bumper run on pay at Milbank, which recently pushed NQ salaries to £175,000 ($235,000), and raised London trainee pay to a market-leading £70,000 in year one and £75,000 in year two.

The news underlines the continuing strong demand for elite junior legal talent running counter to the AI job loss narrative.

For those hoping to get in on the action, applications for Milbank’s 2026 open days and 2027 vacation schemes open on 3 September 2026.