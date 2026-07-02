Reed Smith keeps 11 of 12 trainees in latest retention round

92%

Reed Smith has recorded a 92% autumn trainee retention score, keeping on 11 of its 12 qualifying trainees.

All 11 newly qualified solicitors have accepted permanent roles across the firm’s London office.

The rookies will join a range of practice groups, including employment, transportation, global commercial disputes, financial industry group, corporate tax, corporate and competition, real estate, entertainment and media, and energy and natural resources.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Reed Smith offers around 26 training contracts each year, while NQs at the firm earn £135,000.

David Ashmore, training principal at Reed Smith, said:

“We are delighted to welcome this talented group of newly qualified solicitors to the firm. Retaining 11 of our 12 qualifying trainees is a fantastic outcome and reflects both the calibre of our trainees and the strength of our Early Careers programmes. Throughout their training contracts, these individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication, commercial awareness and legal ability, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to develop their careers with us. Investing in future talent is central to our long-term success, and we remain committed to creating opportunities for aspiring lawyers to build rewarding careers at Reed Smith.”

The latest qualification round comes ahead of the launch of the firm’s solicitor apprenticeship programme, which will welcome its first cohort in September 2026. You can check out Reed Smith’s Solicitor Apprenticeship profile here.