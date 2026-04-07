Why you should care about trainee retention rates

The Legal Cheek Podcast explains why this often overlooked stat matters for aspiring lawyers



Should aspiring lawyers pay more attention to trainee retention rates?

This week on The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Tom Connelly dig into why aspiring lawyers should be paying close attention to this often overlooked stat at their target firms.

Retention figures are one of the few hard data points that cut through polished recruitment marketing. High attrition can signal that the reality of working at a firm doesn’t match what was sold during the application process, and it has real consequences for both trainees and firms alike.

But headline figures need probing. Were trainees kept on permanently, or on a fixed-term basis? Retained into their preferred practice area, or wherever a spot existed? Transparency varies enormously between firms, and so does what the numbers actually mean for your career.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.