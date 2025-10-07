Reed Smith launches solicitor apprenticeship for school leavers

First three recruits start September 2026

Reed Smith has become the latest global law firm to launch a solicitor apprenticeship programme in the UK, with its first intake set to join the firm’s London office in September 2026.

The firm will recruit an initial cohort of three school leavers, who will be based in London throughout the six-year programme as they work towards qualification as solicitors. Alongside gaining hands-on experience across the firm, apprentices will study for an LLB and complete the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

Like other routes now on offer at City firms, the programme allows aspiring lawyers to “earn while they learn” and qualify debt-free. First-year solicitor apprentices will earn a salary of £26,500, plus a £2,000 sign-on bonus.

The news follows the launch of Legal Cheek’s updated 2026 Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List, which now features in-depth insights into SA life at 40 leading law firms. It also allows sixth-formers to compare firms across key factors such as apprenticeship numbers, salaries, and office locations. View it here.

Brigid North, Reed Smith’s London office managing partner, said:

“We are excited to launch our Solicitor Apprenticeship programme and to welcome and support our first apprentices in 2026 as they join the next generation of future lawyers. These apprenticeships provide a fantastic opportunity for talented individuals to pursue a career in law without the financial burden of university. Reed Smith is committed to an inclusive profession, and this is an important step for us toward improved social mobility in the practice of law.”

Rebecca Schrod, the firm’s senior early careers recruitment & development manager, added: “We’re really excited to launch our Solicitor Apprenticeship programme. We’re passionate about opening up new pathways into the profession and reaching talented people who might not have seen a traditional route as accessible. We want to remove barriers and make a legal career possible for more people, whatever their background.”

The scheme, now open for applications until January 2026, will run alongside the firm’s established training contract programme, which takes on around 26 trainees each year.

