Top law firms’ first wave of financial results (mostly) positive

Mixed fortunes



Eversheds Sutherland, Simmons & Simmons, Bird & Bird, TLT, Fieldfisher and Bevan Brittan have become the latest law firms to unveil their 2025-26 financial results.

Eversheds Sutherland’s international arm recorded revenue of £827.1 million for the year ended 30 April 2026, alongside a 13% rise in net profit to £209.4 million. The firms profit per equity partner (PEP) has also enjoyed a boost, rising 14% to £1.6 million.

This growth was bolstered by a record 67 new partner additions through internal promotions and lateral hires. The North American arm also enjoyed growth, with revenues rising 9.2% to $503 million (£375 million).

Meanwhile, Simmons & Simmons reported double digit growth across the board, with revenues rising by over 12% to £690 million and PEP jumping 11% to £1.25 million. This strength was in part attributed to particular growth in asset management and investment funds (AMIF) and technology, media and telecoms. The firm also grew its partnership, promoting nine partners internally and making 37 lateral hires.

Addleshaw Goddard also posted positive results, with revenues rising 17% to £644 million and PEP rising from £1 million to £1.1 million. The firm attributed part of this growth to the opening of two news offices in Warsaw and Dubai.

Bird & Bird posted moderate growth, with the topline hitting €702 million (£599 million), rising by 4%. However, the firm’s PEP suffered a dip, dropping 1.5% to €819,000 (£699,000), its second consecutive decrease after dropping by 0.7% last year. The firm attributed this modest growth to “a challenging market amidst fluctuating geopolitical tensions and an ever-changing economic landscape”.

Fieldfisher posted another year of revenue growth, with their topline rising by 4% to £398 million. However, PEP has also suffered a dip below the £1 million mark after the firm first reached the milestone in 2022 — the firm also opened offices in Warsaw, Kraków, Lisbon and Porto.

Bevan Brittan on the other hand posted record financial results with revenues rising 17% to £101.2 million and profit also rising by over 12% to £22.1 million. This growth was attributed to strengths in the following markets: energy & resource management (up by 44%), housing (41%) and central & local government (25%).