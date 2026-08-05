Latham & Watkins gives sneak peek inside new London HQ, complete with juice stations, client fine dining and private fitness suites

Amenities aplenty



Latham & Watkins has lifted the lid on its shiny new London headquarters, with the US giant’s City digs featuring client fine dining, a fresh juice station and private fitness suites on every floor.

The firm has this week relocated to One Leadenhall, taking around 300,000 sq ft across 20 floors. The new base also boasts a conference centre and boardrooms, “collaboration hubs”, tech-enabled workspaces and a private terrace and events space on level 32.

Food and drink options appear to be plentiful, with a barista café, restaurant and fresh juice station. There are also refreshment hubs on every floor — handy for avoiding a lengthy lift journey in search of a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

Those keen to work off the client fine dining can make use of private fitness suites on every floor, an in-house personal trainer and a studio offering group classes. The office also houses a LiveWell Health Centre, complete with an in-house physiotherapist and other wellbeing services.

Ed Barnett, managing partner of Latham’s London office, said:

“The office has been purpose-built to bring our teams together, foster collaboration, and provide an outstanding, modern environment that supports our culture and drives innovation. It’s an exciting milestone and marks the next chapter in the growth of our London office, giving us an exceptional platform for the future.”

The relocation brings to an end more than two decades at 99 Bishopsgate and comes amid continued growth in the capital. The firm, which opened its London doors in 1990, has grown to more than 1,000 lawyers and business services professionals, including around 150 partners.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Latham recruits around 32 trainees each year, with year one rookie earning £60,000, rising to £65,000 in year two. The NQ rate is currently £173,077.

Latham’s relocation is the latest in a raft of City office shake-ups. Linklaters, Kirkland & Ellis and Addleshaw Goddard have moved into new London bases in recent times, while A&O Shearman, HSF Kramer, Clifford Chance, RPC and Mishcon de Reya have announced plans to relocate in the future.