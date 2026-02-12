Former Latham & Watkins secretary barred after stealing £53k from top lawyer

Spared jail



A former legal secretary at Latham & Watkins has been barred from the profession following a conviction for fraud.

Aminata Pungi made “unauthorised transfers” from the personal bank accounts of an individual for whom she was working, into bank accounts held by her. Following her conviction for fraud last year, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now also barred Pungi from working in the legal profession.

According to the public ruling published by the SRA, Pungi’s conduct was serious as it involved “the misappropriation of money belonging to an individual for whom she was working” and was “an abuse of her position of trust” involving dishonesty.

Pungi was convicted in March last year of fraud by abuse of position and transferring criminal property.

According to a local news report at the time, Pungi stole £53,000 from Latham partner Thomas Forschbach, the global vice chair of the firm’s M&A and private equity practice. She received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after the court heard about her difficult background, including fleeing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a child and experiencing a troubled upbringing after being fostered in the UK.

“The greatest punishment you have is you are unable to pursue your dream career in the law,” the judge reportedly said.

The SRA has now imposed a Section 43 order, meaning Pungi cannot work for any solicitor, recognised body, or law firm without the regulator’s prior written permission.

Pungi was ordered to pay £600 towards the SRA’s costs.

Latham & Watkins was approached for comment.