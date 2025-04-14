PostsNews

A&O Shearman, Kirkland, and Latham among latest firms to strike deals with Trump

Avatar photo

By Angus Simpson on

2

President’s pro bono haul exceeds £700 million

Five more leading law firms have announced they will provide millions of dollars worth of free legal services in exchange for exemptions from sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Each pledging $125 million (£96 million) in pro bono support, the latest outfits to join the initiative include Magic Circle player A&O Shearman; Kirkland & Ellis – the world’s most profitable firm; Latham & Watkins; and Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. Meanwhile, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft will contribute $100 million (£76 million) in pro bono and other free legal services for causes both Trump and the firms “support and agree to work on”.

A&O Shearman — formed in 2024 through the merger of Magic Circle firm Allen & Overy and US firm Shearman & Sterling — has become the first UK-headquartered law firm to strike a deal with Trump.

A number of big legal names have already entered into agreements with the president amid fears they could be cut off from lucrative legal work.

Legal Cheek reported how Paul Weiss, the first target, pledged $40 million whilst Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Milbank, and Skadden will cough-up $100 million in services. The Trump administration has now accumulated a total commitment from the firms of $940 million (£713 million) worth of pro bono work.

According to Law360, Trump said: “Have you noticed a lot of law firms have been signing up with Trump? A hundred million dollars, another $100 million, for damages that they’ve done…But they give you $100 million, and then they announce that, ‘But we have done nothing wrong’. And I agree, they’ve done nothing wrong, but what the hell, they give me a lot of money considering they’ve done nothing wrong.”

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In a joint statement, the leaders from A&O, Kirkland, Latham, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said:

“We have resolved this matter while upholding long-held principles important to each of our firms: equal employment opportunity; providing pro bono assistance to a wide range of underserved populations, and ensuring fairness in the justice system; and representing a broad spectrum of clients on various matters.”

Meanwhile, Cadwalader’s managing partner said: “The substance of our agreement is consistent with the principles that have guided Cadwalader for over 230 years…We firmly believe that this outcome is in the best interests of our clients, our people, and our firm.”

The firms will also commit to stop engaging in what Trump describes as “illegal” diversity, equity and inclusion practices and focus instead on “merit-based hiring, promotion, and retention”.

While some law firms have opted to strike deals, others are pushing back against the US president. Three sanctioned firms — Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block — have launched legal challenges against the orders and successfully secured temporary restraining orders.

2 Comments

J

cowards.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

You ain't got no backbone

Disappointing from A&O Shearman in particular.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Departing Skadden associate urges boycott of trainee recruitment at firms silent on Trump attacks

Rachel Cohen’s message comes as her own firm strikes $100 million deal with US President

Mar 31 2025 11:20am
17
news

BigLaw lawyer resigns over firm’s $100 million Trump deal in scathing LinkedIn post

Another Skadden lawyer goes viral

Mar 31 2025 11:59am
8
news

Former City law firm senior partner defends BigLaw’s Trump deals

Law firms can't be expected to sacrifice themselves in an unwinnable fight, says ex-Ashurst boss Charlie Geffen

Apr 7 2025 9:55am
2