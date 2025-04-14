A&O Shearman, Kirkland, and Latham among latest firms to strike deals with Trump

President’s pro bono haul exceeds £700 million

Five more leading law firms have announced they will provide millions of dollars worth of free legal services in exchange for exemptions from sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Each pledging $125 million (£96 million) in pro bono support, the latest outfits to join the initiative include Magic Circle player A&O Shearman; Kirkland & Ellis – the world’s most profitable firm; Latham & Watkins; and Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. Meanwhile, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft will contribute $100 million (£76 million) in pro bono and other free legal services for causes both Trump and the firms “support and agree to work on”.

A&O Shearman — formed in 2024 through the merger of Magic Circle firm Allen & Overy and US firm Shearman & Sterling — has become the first UK-headquartered law firm to strike a deal with Trump.

A number of big legal names have already entered into agreements with the president amid fears they could be cut off from lucrative legal work.

Legal Cheek reported how Paul Weiss, the first target, pledged $40 million whilst Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Milbank, and Skadden will cough-up $100 million in services. The Trump administration has now accumulated a total commitment from the firms of $940 million (£713 million) worth of pro bono work.

According to Law360, Trump said: “Have you noticed a lot of law firms have been signing up with Trump? A hundred million dollars, another $100 million, for damages that they’ve done…But they give you $100 million, and then they announce that, ‘But we have done nothing wrong’. And I agree, they’ve done nothing wrong, but what the hell, they give me a lot of money considering they’ve done nothing wrong.”

In a joint statement, the leaders from A&O, Kirkland, Latham, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said:

“We have resolved this matter while upholding long-held principles important to each of our firms: equal employment opportunity; providing pro bono assistance to a wide range of underserved populations, and ensuring fairness in the justice system; and representing a broad spectrum of clients on various matters.”

Meanwhile, Cadwalader’s managing partner said: “The substance of our agreement is consistent with the principles that have guided Cadwalader for over 230 years…We firmly believe that this outcome is in the best interests of our clients, our people, and our firm.”

The firms will also commit to stop engaging in what Trump describes as “illegal” diversity, equity and inclusion practices and focus instead on “merit-based hiring, promotion, and retention”.

While some law firms have opted to strike deals, others are pushing back against the US president. Three sanctioned firms — Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block — have launched legal challenges against the orders and successfully secured temporary restraining orders.