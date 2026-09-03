Bakers retains 8 of 12 autumn qualifying trainees

67%



Baker McKenzie has posted a 67% autumn trainee retention score, keeping on eight of its 12 qualifying trainees.

All eight rookies will join the global giant on permanent contracts, with none retained on fixed-term deals.

The new qualifiers will be spread across a range of practice areas, with four joining the firm’s corporate teams. Of those, two will qualify into corporate reorganisations, while M&A and private equity will each take one NQ. The remaining four will join disputes, employment, real estate and trade, with one qualifier heading to each practice.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows Baker McKenzie offers around 40 training contracts each year, while newly qualified lawyers at the firm earn £150,000.

Steve Ratcliffe, interim London training principal at Baker McKenzie, commented: