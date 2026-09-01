Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend



Wall Street banks push Big Law to cut fees because of AI [Financial Times] (£)

Lawyer who cracked Post Office scandal warns against axing jury trials [The Telegraph] (£)

‘Rank hypocrisy’ of British judge on Hong Kong court [The Times] (£)

Watchdog probes law firm over work linked to collapsed lender MFS [Financial Times] (£)

Uber driver takes TfL to court over ‘pain‘ caused by licence renewal delay [The Guardian]

Mississippi asks appeals court to reassign judge over ‘error-plagued’ AI-assisted ruling [Reuters]

US supreme court allows Trump to keep building $400m White House ballroom [The Guardian]

Inside court for Tupac Shakur’s murder trial verdict [BBC News]

“£41,350 in costs?! What is this madness.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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