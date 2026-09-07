Mishcon and Macfarlanes reveal latest trainee retention scores

86% and 83%



Mishcon de Reya and Macfarlanes have posted autumn trainee retention scores of 86% and 83%, respectively.

First up, Mishcon de Reya, which is keeping on 19 of its 22 trainees. Seventeen of the group will qualify as solicitors and begin their roles as associates this month. The remaining two are progressing through Mishcon de Reya’s six-year solicitor apprenticeship programme and are due to qualify and begin their roles as associates in February 2027.

The 19 associates will be spread across a range of practice areas, joining teams within the firm’s corporate, dispute resolution, employment, innovation, private and real estate departments.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows Mishcon’s NQs will start on a salary of £110,000, up from a year two pay packet of £57,000.

Daniel Lipman, partner and training principal at Mishcon de Reya, said:

“Our junior lawyers are the future of the firm, and I am delighted that 19 members of this year’s cohort have chosen to continue their careers with us, resulting in a retention rate of 86%. They have embraced every opportunity to learn and develop while making a valuable contribution to their teams and our clients.”

He continued: “It is particularly rewarding that this group includes two colleagues who are progressing through our Solicitor Apprenticeship programme, which provides an alternative route into the profession while combining academic study with extensive practical experience. We are very proud of all 19 and look forward to seeing their careers flourish at Mishcon.”

Next up, Macfarlanes. The firm has offered newly qualified positions to 24 of its 29 trainees qualifying this month, equating to an 83% retention rate. All 24 will join the firm on permanent contracts.

Adam Campbell, early careers partner at Macfarlanes, said:

“Congratulations to all of our qualifying trainees on reaching this important milestone. We are proud to offer an outstanding training experience that combines early responsibility, close support, and exposure to high-quality work, enabling our trainees to develop the skills and confidence to build long and successful careers.”

Macfarlanes’ newest crop of associates will start on a salary of £150,000.