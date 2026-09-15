‘My £20k SQE maintenance grant is being taxed. Is this normal?’

A taxing surprise



In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, a future trainee wants to know whether having tax deducted from their SQE maintenance grant is the norm.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I have a TC lined up at a City law firm and need to complete the SQE before joining. My maintenance grant is £20k, which I know is at the higher end, but I’ve recently found out that it’ll be subject to tax, so in reality I’ll be walking away with quite a few grand less. I’d expected to receive the full amount, so it’s come as a bit of a surprise. Is this common? I’d be interested to know whether future trainees at other firms are also being taxed on their grants.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.