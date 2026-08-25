‘I was rejected for a TC at the firm where I work as a paralegal. Is it time to leave?’

Time to move on?
In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, a paralegal wonders whether it’s worth sticking around at the firm that’s just turned them down for a training contract.
“Hi LC. I’m currently a paralegal in the London office of an international law firm and have been here for just over 12 months. The firm recruits trainees both externally and internally from its pool of paralegals. I was told I narrowly missed out this time around, and I’m now wondering whether it’s worth sticking around for another year and applying again, or whether I should perhaps take the hint and move on. Would be really interested to hear from anyone who’s found themselves in a similar situation and what you ended up doing.”
Depends whether you are happy in the job or not. At big firms grad rec often operates totally separately from shop floor lawyering – so where you are paralegalling won’t have a bearing on whether you get a TC or not.
If you were close I’d stick it out. Surely you’re going to have to find another paralegal role or similar in the meantime anyway?
I’d stay working where you are at the moment, keep the luxury of the job security, and apply to both the firm you are in again, and also other firms for TCs in the upcoming application cycle.
Unless you hate the current paralegal role, there doesn’t seem much reason to leave without another job lined up (unless you can of course accommodate that!) 🙂
Yes – time to look elsewhere, but not worth handing in your notice until you have something else lined up (as you would with any normal job move). Sorry to say it but, if you missed out on a TC having been a paralegal for a year and working directly with the fee earners that you would like to join, you won’t be successful next time around either. Holding on for another year is just going to delay your long term goal.
As a general piece of advice when you are looking for TCs elsewhere (assuming you’re broadly looking at Biglaw), remember that firms recruit trainees with zero expectation of prior legal experience because most (traditionally) come straight out of uni. While your paralegal experience will be incredibly helpful once you start training and put you ahead of your peers at the early stages, it probably won’t significantly move the dial on your paper-stage applications or interviews. Don’t let it become a substitute for hitting absolutely all of the points that a solid written application or interview still needs to hit in order for you to be considered for a TC. I only say this as I have seen plenty of paralegals make the mistake of thinking that because they were in that role at a couple of big shops for a while, they’re going to get to skip the queue for TC applications – that’s really not the way it is likely to go.
Good luck.
I disagree. I’ve worked at a couple of big law firms and know many paralegals who secured a training contract at the firm where they worked as a paralegal, 80%+ of the time, it took them two or three tries.
Getting in as a paralegal is an achievement in itself. After studying the GDL while working full-time in a non-law-related field, I struggled to secure a paralegal position. Every firm told me they wanted dedicated paralegals, rather than those who simply wanted to get a foot through the door.
After failing to secure a TC as well, I took a serious look at the signs the industry was giving me and the burnout I was accumulating. I reflected on my skills and redirected myself towards what I believe is a better role for my personality and interests.
I would say, stick around in your current role if you can, keep an eye out for better positions at other firms, and give it another try. If being a lawyer is your big dream, don’t give up on it. However, if it comes at the cost of your wellbeing, take the time to reflect and redirect, because there are so many other great opportunities out there that might be better suited to you.
A training contract would be great, but no need to wait. Do two years of qualifying experience, pass the SQE, and you can qualify directly. Would your current firm support you doing that and then treat you as an NQ? If not, it may be time to move on anyway.
Oh, to be able to self-fund the SQE…
A lot of firms don’t let you sign off on the 2 years’ experience as a paralegal for some reason, which is frustrating given that it is a new path opened up by the SRA for increased accessibility into the profession..
The SRA says they aren’t allowed to refuse…
What’s the harm in staying in your current role while applying to other firms? (As well as one more go at your current, making sure you ramp it up and impress so you have people to vouch for you?)
Be ready to move on. If you can’t get a green light after all that in-house contact, it is a red flag for your prospects. The graduate recruitment cull is accelerating and the available places will crater this year and next year. The window to move is closing.