‘I was rejected for a TC at the firm where I work as a paralegal. Is it time to leave?’

Time to move on?



In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, a paralegal wonders whether it’s worth sticking around at the firm that’s just turned them down for a training contract.

“Hi LC. I’m currently a paralegal in the London office of an international law firm and have been here for just over 12 months. The firm recruits trainees both externally and internally from its pool of paralegals. I was told I narrowly missed out this time around, and I’m now wondering whether it’s worth sticking around for another year and applying again, or whether I should perhaps take the hint and move on. Would be really interested to hear from anyone who’s found themselves in a similar situation and what you ended up doing.”