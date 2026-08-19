‘I got the A-Level results I needed for uni, but should I apply for a solicitor apprenticeship instead?’

Freshers or firm life?



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a school leaver who has secured a place to study law at university is wondering whether to take a year out and apply for solicitor apprenticeships instead.

“I just got my A-Level results and I’ve got the grades to study law at uni, which is great! Up until recently I was pretty set on going. I was looking forward to moving away from home and getting the whole student experience.”

“But lately I’ve been looking into solicitor apprenticeships that are opening up later this year, and now I’m not so sure. The idea of earning while I study, not paying thousands in tuition fees, and getting real work experience along the way is really tempting. The catch is I’d need to take a year out to apply, with no guarantee I’d actually get a place. I’m also a bit worried about missing out on uni life, and honestly not sure if I’m ready to jump into the working world at 18. It would be great to get some views from people who have been in a similar situation.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.