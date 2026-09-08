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Retention rates: Clifford Chance keeps 37 of 45 NQs in autumn round

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By Legal Cheek on

82%


Clifford Chance has recorded an 82% autumn trainee retention score, keeping on 37 of its 45 qualifying trainees.

All 45 trainees in the cohort applied for newly qualified roles at the Magic Circle firm, with 37 receiving offers and accepting positions.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows the firm recruits around 100 trainees each year, with NQs earning £150,000.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

As in previous years, the firm has not provided a practice-area breakdown or further comment, meaning it is also unclear whether any of the 37 NQs have been retained on fixed-term contracts.

News of the retention score comes after Legal Cheek reported yesterday on the launch of a new ‘challenge’ by Clifford Chance that could see top performers fast-tracked to a training contract assessment day.

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