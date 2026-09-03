WFW offers first look inside new London HQ with ‘rooftop club’ and green tech

Swish

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has given us a sneak peek inside its new City offices, with the global firm’s headquarters featuring “rooftop club space” and a host of green technologies.

The move brings WFW to 25 Moorgate, nestled in the heart of the City of London, and a short walk from Moorgate, Liverpool Street, and Bank stations. Besides office space aplenty, the new location offers dedicated client floors and business lounge facilities, terraces, and a staff café.

A major draw of the new base is its sustainability credentials, according to WFW. The building incorporates reused materials, energy efficient glazing and insulation, renewable energy generation through rooftop solar photovoltaics, and the aforementioned rainwater harvesting technology.

Lindsey Keeble, WFW’s managing partner, said:

“Our move to 25 Moorgate represents much more than a change of address. It reflects our confidence in the future of our business and our ambition to create inspiring, sustainable workplaces across our global network. London remains a key hub for international business and our new office provides a fantastic environment for collaboration, client engagement and innovation. Whether clients and colleagues are based in London or simply passing through as part of their travels, we look forward to welcoming them to our new home”.

The relocation closes the book on WFW’s three decades at 15 Appold Street, where the firm had been since 1992. Since then it has grown, with the London office home to over 500 lawyers and staff.

The move is the latest in a flood of City office shifts, coming after recent relocations to new London bases by Latham & Watkins, Linklaters, Kirkland & Ellis, and Addleshaw Goddard. Future moves have been announced by A&O Shearman, HSF Kramer, Clifford Chance, RPC, and Mishcon de Reya.