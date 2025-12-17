PostsFeature

Ex-City lawyer who quit after finishing TC amasses 1 million+ followers as a food influencer

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

14

Hasn’t looked back

Emma Petersen – Credit @emmapetersen/Instagram

A former City lawyer who quit the profession to pursue a career as a food-focused content creator has amassed more than one million social media followers.

Emma Petersen studied history at the Leeds Uni before completing a law conversion course, with her sights set on securing a training contract at a top City firm. She achieved that goal in summer 2021, when she joined Watson Farley & Williams as a trainee solicitor in the firm’s London office.

But Petersen’s legal career took an unexpected turn at the end of her training contract, when she decided to walk away from the profession altogether to pursue a very different path — life as a food content creator.

And it’s fair to say the gamble has paid off. Posting online as ‘thefitlondoner’, Petersen has since built a following of more than one million across TikTok and Instagram where she regular shares her “healthy(ish)” recipes.

@thefitlondoner One of my all time favourites. Roasted red pepper, harissa and tomato soup with crispy chickpeas and the ooziest, gooeyest cheese toastie 🍅🧀 ▫️2 red peppers ▫️250g large vine tomatoes ▫️1 red onion ▫️1 large bulb of garlic ▫️400ml stock ▫️1 tbsp harissa paste ▫️Salt & pepper Roast the peppers, tomatoes, onion and garlic in olive oil for 45 minutes at 200 C. Squeeze out the garlic, then transfer everything into a blender with the harissa and stock. Finish with crispy chickpeas (I oven roasted these while the veg had its final 20 minutes) and a little cream. #foodie #foodtok #soupseason #grilledcheese #healthyrecipes ♬ Solas x Interstellar – Gabriel Albuquerqüe

In an Instagram post shared around the time she quit law, Petersen said her decision to leave City law was driven largely by unhappiness and the impact the job had on her mental health.

While acknowledging that “corporate law is a bloody intense profession”, she said that midway through her training contract it became clear that “my heart was elsewhere”, with her priorities shifting towards creativity, cooking and having the time and energy to properly look after herself.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Although she said she had enjoyed aspects of legal life, Petersen revealed that she had told her firm she would be “stepping away from law as a career”. She described the decision as both “the scariest” and “most empowering” she had made, despite walking away from a six-figure salary and what many still see as one of the most successful careers around.

Petersen has also gone on to become a published author, with her debut recipe book making the Sunday Times bestseller list and a second title due for release in May next year.

14 Comments

Spreadhappiness

Congrats – good on her

Reply Report comment
(19)(3)

OG Hater on those that switch up

So she took someone’s place at the TC when the other person may have wanted it more than themselves and maybe waited longer… ridiculous.

So she never thought of a law degree at first? She did History and then one day realised it doesn’t do anything so she switched to law did the TC then bounced?

This is not the first time this has happened. I guess won’t be the last. But its performative.

Reply Report comment
(14)(51)

Unwarranted hate

Ridiculous talk of “taking a place.” It’s just a job – there are plenty of places for the capable.

Congrats to her!

Reply Report comment
(16)(4)

Should Have Been a Mathematician

There are, in fact, a finite number of places.

Reply Report comment
(12)(3)

Lol

And a finite number of good candidates.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Lolly

But there appears to be an infinite amount of wannabes that never could make it that have a chip on their shoulder and believe their mediocrity and failure is someone else’s fault.

Jealous trainee

Law firms have a fantastic habit of selling law firm deals as being exciting transactions and having market leading work which is intellectually stimulating to eager grads. God knows I believed it when I started.

The reality of that as a junior is running redlines and doing transaction bibles until midnight with very little control of your time is a far cry from what you would expect when you join.

There’s more to life than your job, fighting fire drills and being on call constantly. Stop hating on her and go live a little.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

US lawyer

This comment is similar to another about the guy who started a music business. No one has an obligation to free up places on training contracts for other people. People are allowed to leave law. No one owes the profession their lives and no one owes those who didn’t secure a TC.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Non-law Grad

You sound jealous and bitter! People are allowed to change their minds. Her legal background definitely benefitted her business and she may one day return to practice. Mind your business and channel your resentment towards non-law starters into something more beneficial to the world.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Regina Phalange

I don’t think you understand how getting a job works. You apply, undergo the assessments and interview etc and are offered the job or not. So she hardly took that place from someone else. If that is your logic then we’re all technically taking a job from someone else. You’re also forgetting that TCs are literally a fixed term employment contract (for two years). After this period you’re free to leave (or stay if you’re offered an NQ role and want to accept this).

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

WOW

Out the rate race good for her

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Greenberg

She’ll be back once the influencer money dries up, the world does not need more influencers…

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Archibald O’Pompositee

That’s the free market baby. I’LL BE BACK

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Brenda Hale

LET’S GOOOOOOOOO

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘I walked away from City law to start a band-booking business’

Legal Cheek speaks to Ed Southall about his decision to leave law and launch his own business

1 day ago
3
news

DLA Piper trainee goes public with decision to quit TC after one month

Inês Pinheiro reveals how the pressure of securing a training contract and tackling the SQE led to burnout

Sep 19 2025 10:40am
news

Lawfluencer barrister quits criminal bar for happiness

Taz Aldeek says he wants to start 'living for today'

Sep 29 2025 9:47am
35