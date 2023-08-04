Walker Morris and Watson Farley & Williams release autumn trainee retention rates

83% and 78%

Walker Morris and Watson Farley & Williams are the latest firms to go public with their autumn trainee retention scores.

Walker Morris is keeping 15 of its 18 final-seat trainees, resulting in an autumn retention rate of 83%. The new solicitors will qualify into a spread of practice areas including construction, corporate, commercial, employment, infrastructure/energy, pensions, competition, IP, disputes, and sport.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List 2023 shows that the 20 first-year trainees that the firm takes on each year year earn £28,000, before stepping up to £31,000 in their second year. NQ pay currently sits at £60,000.

At Watson Farley & Williams, 14 of the 18 qualifying trainees will be kept on, after the firm received 16 applications for positions. This gives the firm a retention score of 78%.

Two NQs are going in to assets & structured finance; four into corporate; four into energy & projects; one into dispute resolution; one into debt & capital markets; one into employment; and one into dispute resolution in the Bangkok office (all other NQs will qualify into London office).

WFW offers 18 training contracts every year. Rookies in the London office can expect their first year pay to rise by £3,000 to £50,000, then up to a current NQ rate of £90,000 post-qualification.