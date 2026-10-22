BCLP boosts London NQ lawyer pay to £135k

Extra £10k



BCLP has announced a £10,000 pay rise for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London, taking salaries to £135,000.

The 8% uplift, from the previous rate of £125,000, will come into effect on 1 January 2027.

The increase puts BCLP’s London NQs on par with their counterparts at Katten and Reed Smith, who also earn £135,000.

Meanwhile, the firm’s NQs in Manchester and Southampton will see their starting salaries rise to £80,000 from the beginning of next year. These previously stood at £72,000.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows BCLP recruits around 20 trainees each year, with London trainee salaries currently sitting at £53,000 in year one and £58,000 in year two.

The firm says the pay boosts form part of its regular review of compensation structures across its international offices, with the increases also triggering adjustments across the associate ranks.

Applications for the firm’s vacation schemes are now open and will close on 4 January.