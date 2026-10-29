City of London Law Society vows to support Weil trainees as firm faces closure 

Around 30 rookies seeking new firms

The City of London Law Society (CLLS) has pledged its support to trainees and junior lawyers at Weil following news that the US law firm is preparing to wind down its operations.

The society said its immediate concern was for those working in Weil’s London office, particularly junior lawyers facing uncertainty over their careers as the firm moves towards closure.

Colin Passmore, chairman of the CLLS, said:

“Our primary concern is everyone at Weil’s office, particularly the trainees and junior lawyers here in London, who will understandably be anxious about what these latest developments mean for their careers.”

He continued: “As we have demonstrated when others have faced difficulties in the past, the CLLS is steadfast in its support to City law firms and their people, and will look to provide guidance however it can when the need arises.”

The pledge of support comes after Weil’s management committee recommended an “orderly wind-down” of the firm, with partners expected to vote on the proposal in the coming days.

The development leaves questions hanging over the future of the firm’s London trainees and those holding training contract offers for upcoming intakes.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Weil recruits around 15 trainees each year in London, meaning roughly 30 rookies are currently working their way through the firm’s two-year training programme.

It is understood that London-based associates have been told they will receive a 90-day payout, with the office expected to close on 31 December. The City operation currently houses around 200 lawyers, including 45 partners, alongside more than 120 business services staff.

The proposed closure follows a turbulent few months for the New York-founded firm, marked by a string of senior departures, failed merger talks and uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

Weil has said it remains committed to supporting its colleagues during the wind-down process.