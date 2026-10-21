Weil in merger talks with mystery law firm, report claims

Unnamed rival in frame for potential tie-up



Weil is reportedly in merger talks with an unnamed law firm, just a month after insisting it was “not engaged in merger discussions with any firm”.

Weil’s leadership has informed certain practice group chiefs that the firm is pursuing a tie-up with another law firm, Bloomberg Law reports. The two sides are understood to be working on a memorandum of understanding setting out the terms of the proposed merger.

A wider announcement could reportedly come as early as this week, although sources cited by the website cautioned that the talks could still fall through. The identity of Weil’s prospective merger partner remains under wraps.

If accurate, the move would mark a shift from last month, when Weil dismissed merger speculation following reports that a potential tie-up was among several options under consideration.

The latest development comes amid continued partner movement at Weil, following a string of senior departures in both New York and London. Weil has yet to comment on the latest report.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Weil recruits around 15 trainees each year in London through its vacation scheme. Rookies earn £60,000 in their first year and £65,000 in their second, with pay rising to £170,000 upon qualification.