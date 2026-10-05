Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Burnham scraps controversial plans to curb jury trials [BBC News]

A.I. Is Going Rogue. Who Should Be Held Responsible? [The New York Times] (£)

What happened in the failed execution of Christa Pike – and what next? [BBC News]

Oasis take legal action to stop sale of unheard recordings valued at more than £1m [The Guardian]

‘Never be ashamed of where you’ve come from’, says Bradford barrister [Telegraph & Argus]

SRA eyeing solicitors amid Man City fallout [Law Gazette]

‘We are in a kind of war’: row over viral Amsterdam chip shop lands in court [The Guardian]

“But were they true from a particular source or created by the person inputting information? If so, then I would want the truth not a false glowing character reference” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

Tuesday: The October Virtual Law Fair [Apply Now]

Wednesday: Powering the future: The lawyers behind the energy transition — with Burges Salmon [Apply Now]

Thursday: The Legal Cheek October Virtual Pupillage Fair [Apply Now]