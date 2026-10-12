Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



The 27-year-old whose £4bn AI firm is wooing City lawyers [The Sunday Times] (£)

The barrister who cast Britain’s biggest lawsuit into chaos [The Telegraph]

Why plan for judge-only trials in fraud cases is wrong [The Guardian]

MPs seek to overturn ruling that stops police being sued for failings [BBC News]

Man wins three-year parking ticket battle after using ChatGPT as his lawyer [Independent]

Union boss warns over surge in ChatGPT-generated claims [The Telegraph] (£)

UK government faces new legal challenge after banning Northern Ireland parade [Financial Times] (£)

“I find the suggestion that NQ salaries are becoming economically unsustainable interesting. If an NQ is generating £800,000 to £1.2 million in annual fees, paying them £180,000 is hardly an act of corporate generosity. Even after accounting for employer contributions, support staff, infrastructure and other overheads, the firm can retain a substantial margin…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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