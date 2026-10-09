£180k straight out of a TC?! Welcome to the City law pay war

BigLaw’s battle for junior talent is getting expensive

The City law pay war is showing little sign of slowing down, with Legal Cheek’s latest research revealing an average NQ salary of around £119,000 across 113 of the UK’s top firms. Some 50 firms have increased salaries since 2026, while 64 now pay their London NQs at least six figures. Eleven firms have handed out £10,000 pay rises, suggesting competition for junior legal talent remains fierce across the market.

Legal Cheek writer Nadia Ismail sits down with editor Tom Connelly to unpack the findings from the 2027 Firms Most List and discuss what the numbers actually mean for aspiring lawyers weighing up where to begin their careers.

US firms continue to dominate the top of the market, with several now paying around £180,000. The Magic Circle, meanwhile, has held firm at £150,000, even as other parts of the market have moved around them. Firms with sizeable regional networks have also raised their London NQ rates, showing the salary race extends well beyond the very top of the City.

How much further can salaries realistically climb? Could the first £200,000 NQ salary be closer than we think?

And when firms are offering this much straight out of a training contract, what are they expecting in return? With AI also reshaping junior legal work, what might all this mean for the lawyers of the future?

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The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





