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OPEN THREAD: What are law firms REALLY paying their junior lawyers?

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By Legal Cheek on

19

Share your salary below the line 💬 💷


Newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries continue to grab headlines, with Legal Cheek’s latest exclusive data revealing that the highest-paying firm now offers its freshly qualified lawyers a whopping £181,000. But what happens to those eye-watering pay packets as associates climb the post-qualification experience (PQE) ladder?

While firms are generally happy to publicise their trainee and NQ salaries, as detailed in Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List, pay further up the associate ranks remains something of a mystery.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

And with NQ salaries continuing to climb, are pay rises further up the ranks keeping pace, or is the gap between newly qualified and more experienced lawyers narrowing?

So, continuing what has become something of an annual tradition here at Legal Cheek, we’re calling on our trusty readers to spill the details in the comments section below. We want to know your firm (London or the regions), department, PQE level or class year and salary (base plus bonus for the latest financial year).

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19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Tired
Tired
6 hours ago

Regional office (Leeds) of UK law firm.
2PQE @ 72k plus bonus

1
Reply
Peter P
Peter P
5 hours ago
Reply to  Tired

Any insight on bonus amount/targets

0
Reply
Zen
Zen
6 hours ago

This will be interesting….

0
Reply
He who isn't named
He who isn't named
6 hours ago

City law firm 1PQE (silver circle) 170K + performance bonus

-15
Reply
Yes Man
Yes Man
5 hours ago
Reply to  He who isn't named

I call cap.

2
Reply
DD
DD
5 hours ago
Reply to  He who isn't named

Yeah I’m calling troll. I’m 2PQE at silver circle firm (hate that term btw) and my total comp isn’t even 170k

1
Reply
Rupert
Rupert
5 hours ago

Any partners at US firms want to disclose their pay?

1
Reply
Ropes
Ropes
3 hours ago
Reply to  Rupert

5 year equity partner, 8.4m

-1
Reply
Rupert
Rupert
5 hours ago

160k base, 5PQE, Birmingham office of international firm

0
Reply
Bull
Bull
3 hours ago
Reply to  Rupert

I smell something

5
Reply
DLA enthusiast
DLA enthusiast
4 hours ago

Anyone spill on DLA’s regional offices?

0
Reply
Can't Complain...Too Much
Can't Complain...Too Much
3 hours ago
Reply to  DLA enthusiast

Region. 6 PQE. £120k plus bonus (£30k last year being max for CH hours). 8% pension contribution.

1
Reply
Curious
Curious
2 hours ago
Reply to  Can't Complain...Too Much

Helpful thank you. Roughly what hours are you expected to hit to get maximum bonus?

0
Reply
Anon
Anon
4 hours ago

£110k plus bonus tied to dept performance. I
qualified 4 years ago and spent two years in London before moving to the regions

0
Reply
Jane Doe
Jane Doe
4 hours ago

Regional office (in the North West) of international firm. 2PQE, £64k plus bonus (range anywhere up to 20%, but maximum is dependent on circa. 2k hours).

0
Reply
Mm
Mm
4 hours ago

AG or Pinsents anyone?

0
Reply
Mm
Mm
3 hours ago

2PQE in Glasgow office of international law firm £57k.

0
Reply
Capitalistsocialist lawyer
Capitalistsocialist lawyer
2 hours ago

£60k second year trainee at a London law firm & fixed bonus for all trainees

Last edited 2 hours ago by Capitalistsocialist lawyer
0
Reply
Northerner aspiring to move back north
Northerner aspiring to move back north
2 hours ago

Interested to hear about regional salary at top regional firms (e.g. AG, Pinsents, Eversheds, Squires, DLA) at 6/7 PQE level and above, including bonus if possible.

1
Reply

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