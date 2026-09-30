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Exclusive data: What the UK’s top law firms are paying newly qualified solicitors in 2027

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By Legal Cheek on

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Which outfits are setting the pace for junior lawyer salaries? 💷


The battle for junior lawyer talent shows little sign of cooling, with Legal Cheek’s latest research revealing the increasingly hefty sums being paid to newly qualified solicitors at 113 of the UK’s top law firms.

On this year’s Firms Most List, Sullivan & Cromwell tops the pay table with an NQ salary of £181,000, while Davis Polk, Gibson Dunn, Paul, Weiss and Willkie are close behind on £180,000. More broadly, US firms continue to dominate the upper reaches of the table, with a sizeable group offering their London NQs upwards of £170,000.

Among the elite UK-headquartered firms, Macfarlanes has boosted NQ pay by £10,000 to £150,000, matching the Magic Circle, which has held firm at that figure since autumn 2024. BCLP has also added £10,000 to reach £125,000, while Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and newly merged Ashurst Perkins Coie both sit at £145,000.

Firms with sizeable UK regional networks have also increased their London NQ rates. Eversheds Sutherland has added £10,000 to reach £120,000, while Pinsent Masons and Gowling WLG have increased pay to £109,000 and £108,000 respectively. Our table reflects London salaries, with regional rates typically lower.

Overall, average NQ pay stands at roughly £118,000, with 49 firms increasing salaries since 2026 and 45 holding steady.

So, how does the full 2027 NQ pay table stack up? Here’s the complete rundown, with more analysis below.

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees, on our 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List.

How much will I earn as a newly qualified solicitor? 💷

LAW FIRM NQ SALARY
Sullivan & Cromwell £181,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell £180,000
Gibson Dunn £180,000
Paul, Weiss £180,000
Willkie Farr & Gallagher £180,000
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett £178,000
Goodwin £175,000
King & Spalding £175,000
Kirkland & Ellis £175,000
Milbank £175,000
Sidley Austin £175,000
White & Case £175,000
Debevoise & Plimpton £173,100
Latham & Watkins £173,077
Vinson & Elkins £173,077
Paul Hastings £173,000
Fried Frank £173,000
Morgan Lewis £173,000
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton £172,500
Jones Day £170,000
Orrick £170,000
Ropes & Gray £170,000
Weil Gotshal & Manges £170,000
Akin £167,000*
Morrison Foerster £167,000*
Dechert £165,000
Cooley £157,000
A&O Shearman £150,000
Baker McKenzie £150,000
Clifford Chance £150,000
Freshfields £150,000
Linklaters £150,000
Macfarlanes £150,000
Mayer Brown £150,000
Slaughter and May £150,000
Ashurst Perkins Coie £145,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer £145,000
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader £145,000
DLA Piper £140,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £140,000
Katten £135,000
Reed Smith £135,000
Simmons & Simmons £130,000
Travers Smith £130,000
BCLP £125,000
Winston Taylor £125,000
K&L Gates £125,000
CMS £120,000
Eversheds Sutherland £120,000
Haynes Boone £115,000
Dentons £112,500
Mishcon de Reya £110,000
Squire Patton Boggs £110,000
Pinsent Masons £109,000
Gowling WLG £108,000
Watson Farley & Williams £107,000
Shoosmiths £105,000
Stephenson Harwood £105,000
HFW £103,500
Bird & Bird £102,000
Fieldfisher £102,000
Addleshaw Goddard £100,000
RPC £100,000
Osborne Clarke £100,000
Bristows £95,000
Withers £95,000
Fladgate £94,000
Charles Russell Speechlys £93,000
Farrer & Co £92,000
Clyde & Co £90,000
Lewis Silkin £90,000
Trowers & Hamlins £90,000
Forsters £90,000
TLT £88,000
Harbottle & Lewis £87,000
Wiggin £87,000
Kennedys £85,000
Wedlake Bell £85,000
Womble Bond Dickinson £85,000
Kingsley Napley £84,000
Payne Hicks Beach £84,000
Hill Dickinson £80,000
Marriott Harrison £80,000
Michelmores £80,000
Gateley £80,000
Irwin Mitchell £79,000
Broadfield £78,000
Winckworth Sherwood £78,000
Maples Teesdale £76,616
Bates Wells £76,500
Burges Salmon £76,000
Cripps £74,000
Birketts £72,500
Bevan Brittan £72,000
Lawrence Stephens £72,000
Weightmans £70,000
Walker Morris £67,000
Foot Anstey £66,000
Stevens & Bolton £66,000
Mills & Reeve £63,000
Ashfords £62,000
Thomson Snell & Passmore £54,000
Brabners £53,000
Leigh Day £52,000
Moore Barlow £48,500
Express Solicitors £40,300
Penningtons Manches Cooper Variable
DAC Beachcroft Undisclosed
DWF Undisclosed
Greenberg Traurig Undisclosed
Russell-Cooke Undisclosed
Shakespeare Martineau Undisclosed
Accutrainee Not applicable

*Law firm pays London-based newly qualified lawyers $225,000. GBP figure calculated by Legal Cheek on 1 August 2026.

One of the clearer themes this year is the size of some of the jumps. No fewer than 11 firms have increased NQ pay by £10,000: Willkie, Orrick, Macfarlanes, DLA Piper, Katten, Reed Smith, Simmons & Simmons, BCLP, Eversheds Sutherland, K&L Gates and Mishcon de Reya. That spread, from US firms to City outfits and those with sizeable regional networks, suggests the battle for top junior talent is still being fought across the market, not just at the very top end.

The £10,000 club is not alone in making sizeable moves. Dentons has lifted NQ pay by £8,500 to £112,500, Cleary Gottlieb by £8,000 to £172,500, and Fieldfisher by £7,000 to £102,000, with further increases recorded across the market.

Six-figure salaries are also becoming increasingly commonplace, with 63 firms on this year’s list now paying their London NQs at least £100,000. For all the talk of AI reshaping junior legal work, the salary market certainly hasn’t got the memo just yet, with firms continuing to pay handsomely to secure top young talent.

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees, on our 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List.

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3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Barney
Barney
19 hours ago

What good is a fat wadd of NQ salary

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Reply
Anon
Anon
17 hours ago

If you hit c.1900 hours at Cooley your base salary and bonus gets raised to Cravath levels

0
Reply
Anon
Anon
17 hours ago

Magic Circle not looking so magic

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Reply

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