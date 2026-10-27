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£70k straight out of law school? Here’s what the top law firms are paying new trainees

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By Legal Cheek on

Legal Cheek analysis 💷🔍


Forget waiting until qualification to earn the big bucks. Legal Cheek’s latest Firms Most List shows that some of the UK’s leading law firms are now offering graduates starting salaries of up to £70,000.

As with newly qualified (NQ) salaries, US heavyweights continue to dominate the top of the pay table. Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Milbank and Sullivan & Cromwell lead the pack on £70,000, while Davis Polk, Fried Frank, Gibson Dunn and Simpson Thacher follow closely behind on £65,000.

It’s a shake-up from last year’s rankings, when Davis Polk shared the top spot and Kirkland was offering £60,000.

But the top UK firms aren’t far behind. Macfarlanes leads the homegrown contingent at £60,000, followed by Osborne Clarke on £57,000, while the Magic Circle firms are clustered around the £56,000 mark.

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And the pay packets don’t stop growing there. Second-year trainee salaries have also hit record highs this year, with some firms now offering a whopping £75,000 – all before qualification.

Of course, not every trainee is pocketing £70k. Salaries vary considerably across the market, with some figures reflecting regional offices rather than London rates. It’s also worth considering the hours you might need to put in to earn these salaries, so be sure to check out the working hours data too.

So, who’s paying what? Here’s how first-year trainee salaries stack up across the country’s leading law firms.

How much are first-year trainees earning? 💷

Law firm First-year trainee pay
Kirkland & Ellis £70,000
Latham & Watkins £70,000
Milbank £70,000
Sullivan & Cromwell £70,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell £65,000
Fried Frank £65,000
Gibson Dunn £65,000
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett £65,000
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton £62,500
King & Spalding £62,000
Ropes & Gray £62,000
White & Case £62,000
Akin £60,000
Ashurst Perkins Coie £60,000
Debevoise & Plimpton £60,000
Jones Day £60,000
Macfarlanes £60,000
Morrison Foerster £60,000
Orrick £60,000
Paul Hastings £60,000
Paul, Weiss £60,000
Sidley Austin £60,000
Vinson & Elkins £60,000
Weil Gotshal & Manges £60,000
Willkie Farr & Gallagher £60,000
Morgan Lewis £57,500
Osborne Clarke £57,000
A&O Shearman £56,000
Baker McKenzie £56,000
Clifford Chance £56,000
Freshfields £56,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer £56,000
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader £56,000
Linklaters £56,000
Mayer Brown £56,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £56,000
Simmons & Simmons £56,000
Slaughter and May £56,000
Winston Taylor £56,000
Cooley £55,000
DLA Piper £55,000
Dechert £55,000
Goodwin £55,000
Greenberg Traurig £55,000
K&L Gates £55,000
Katten £55,000
Reed Smith £55,000
Travers Smith £55,000
Dentons £54,000
Pinsent Masons £54,000
BCLP £53,000
Mishcon de Reya £52,500
Addleshaw Goddard £52,000
Charles Russell Speechlys £52,000
Gowling WLG £52,000
HFW £52,000
Payne Hicks Beach £52,000
Burges Salmon £51,500
Fieldfisher £51,000
Watson Farley & Williams £51,000
Bird & Bird £50,000
CMS £50,000
Eversheds Sutherland £50,000
Farrer & Co £50,000
Fladgate £50,000
Harbottle & Lewis £50,000
Haynes Boone £50,000
RPC £50,000
Squire Patton Boggs £50,000
Stephenson Harwood £50,000
Trowers & Hamlins £50,000
Wiggin £50,000
Lewis Silkin £49,500
Bristows £49,000
Clyde & Co £48,500
Forsters £48,500
Penningtons Manches Cooper £48,000
DAC Beachcroft £47,000
Withers £47,000
Mills & Reeve £46,800
Russell-Cooke £46,000
Shoosmiths £46,000
TLT £45,500
DWF £45,000
Freeths £45,000
Hill Dickinson £45,000
Kennedys £45,000
Womble Bond Dickinson £45,000
Bates Wells £44,000
Irwin Mitchell £44,000
Kingsley Napley £44,000
Lawrence Stephens £44,000
Marriott Harrison £44,000
Wedlake Bell £44,000
Maples Teesdale £43,092
Broadfield £42,000
Winckworth Sherwood £42,000
Foot Anstey £41,000
Shakespeare Martineau £40,000
Stevens & Bolton £40,000
Bevan Brittan £38,000
Accutrainee £37,500
Michelmores £37,500
Birketts £37,000
Ashfords £36,500
Cripps £36,000
Leigh Day £36,000
Weightmans £36,000
Walker Morris £34,000
Gateley (Reading & Guildford) £33,500
Thomson Snell & Passmore £32,500
Brabners £31,000
Moore Barlow £30,000
Express Solicitors £28,000

You can view all our salary data, including rates for second-year trainees and newly qualified lawyers, on Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List.

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