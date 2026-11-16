Barrister suspended after pursuing case that was ‘waste of his client’s money’ 

Accepted ‘substantial fee’



A barrister has been suspended from practice for 12 months after pursuing a judicial review application that amounted to an abuse of process.

Emil Mihai Lixandru, who was called to the bar in 2016, filed the application despite the arguments underpinning it having already failed on appeal. According to the Bar Standards Board (BSB), Lixandru believed the application would be “a waste of his client’s money”, but nevertheless accepted “a substantial fee” to pursue it.

The tribunal found seven charges of professional misconduct against Lixandru proven, including that he had acted “in a way that was contrary to his duty to the court in the administration of justice”, and that he had “failed to act with integrity and/or acted in a way that could reasonably be seen by the public to undermine his integrity and behaved in a way likely to dimmish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”.

A spokesperson for the BSB said:

“The court relies upon barristers to lodge claims that are properly arguable and do not abuse the court process. Mr Lixandru did not do this. The tribunal’s decision reflects the seriousness of his misconduct.”

The tribunal’s findings remain subject to appeal.