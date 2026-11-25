Unpacking the proposed reforms

Big changes could be on the horizon for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), with proposals to scrap resit limits, allow candidates to sit the two SQE1 papers separately, and overhaul the six-year validity period.

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Legal Cheek writers Nadia Ismail and Saul Agar-Ward unpack the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) proposed reforms, with Nadia drawing on her own experience of preparing for and sitting the SQE.

Could the changes make qualifying as a solicitor more accessible? Might unlimited resits leave candidates facing mounting costs? And could greater flexibility come at the expense of professional standards?

The duo explore the potential impact on aspiring solicitors, the mixed reactions from Legal Cheek readers, and whether the proposals go far enough to address wider concerns around exam costs, pass rates and assessment flexibility.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible.





