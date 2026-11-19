Big potential changes



Aspiring solicitors could get unlimited attempts at the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) and sit the two halves of SQE1 in separate assessment windows under plans put forward by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Candidates currently have three attempts at each assessment and must sit both Functioning Legal Knowledge papers, known as FLK1 and FLK2, in the same assessment window. The proposals would lift the cap on attempts and allow candidates to take the two SQE1 papers in different windows.

The proposed shake-up follows the SRA’s announcement in September that it would cut the number of SQE1 questions from 360 to 340 after candidates complained that the exam felt rushed. From January 2027, each paper will contain 170 questions, down from 180, and questions will be grouped by subject. Meanwhile, the latest SQE1 results showed the overall pass rate fell to 42% in July, down from 53% in January.

The regulator also wants to change when the six-year period for completing the SQE begins. The clock currently starts when a candidate first sits an assessment, regardless of the result. Under the proposals, it would start when they first pass one.

The SRA said it had heard from candidates, training providers and employers that the assessment process can be unduly demanding and stressful. It said there was broad support in discussions ahead of the consultation for giving candidates more flexibility while maintaining the standards expected of newly qualified solicitors.

“We’ve spent considerable time listening to candidates, training providers, employers and others across the legal sector about how the SQE is working in practice,” said Beth Black, the SRA’s director of education and training.

“The message we heard consistently was that, while confidence in the high standards of the SQE remains important, there are opportunities to make the assessment process more flexible and improve the candidate experience,” she continued. “Continuous improvement of the SQE programme is key to its continued success.”

The consultation also proposes streamlining the processes for dealing with exam malpractice and mitigating circumstances. The regulator expects the changes to add £1.47 to the fee for each SQE1 paper and £1.49 to the SQE2 fee, potentially affecting assessments booked from September 2027.

The consultation closes at midnight on Thursday 11 February 2027. If adopted, the main changes are expected to go live in 2028, with the SRA looking at whether some minor rule changes could take effect sooner.