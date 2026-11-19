Big potential changes
Aspiring solicitors could get unlimited attempts at the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) and sit the two halves of SQE1 in separate assessment windows under plans put forward by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).
Candidates currently have three attempts at each assessment and must sit both Functioning Legal Knowledge papers, known as FLK1 and FLK2, in the same assessment window. The proposals would lift the cap on attempts and allow candidates to take the two SQE1 papers in different windows.
The proposed shake-up follows the SRA’s announcement in September that it would cut the number of SQE1 questions from 360 to 340 after candidates complained that the exam felt rushed. From January 2027, each paper will contain 170 questions, down from 180, and questions will be grouped by subject. Meanwhile, the latest SQE1 results showed the overall pass rate fell to 42% in July, down from 53% in January.
The regulator also wants to change when the six-year period for completing the SQE begins. The clock currently starts when a candidate first sits an assessment, regardless of the result. Under the proposals, it would start when they first pass one.
The SRA said it had heard from candidates, training providers and employers that the assessment process can be unduly demanding and stressful. It said there was broad support in discussions ahead of the consultation for giving candidates more flexibility while maintaining the standards expected of newly qualified solicitors.
“We’ve spent considerable time listening to candidates, training providers, employers and others across the legal sector about how the SQE is working in practice,” said Beth Black, the SRA’s director of education and training.
“The message we heard consistently was that, while confidence in the high standards of the SQE remains important, there are opportunities to make the assessment process more flexible and improve the candidate experience,” she continued. “Continuous improvement of the SQE programme is key to its continued success.”
The consultation also proposes streamlining the processes for dealing with exam malpractice and mitigating circumstances. The regulator expects the changes to add £1.47 to the fee for each SQE1 paper and £1.49 to the SQE2 fee, potentially affecting assessments booked from September 2027.
The consultation closes at midnight on Thursday 11 February 2027. If adopted, the main changes are expected to go live in 2028, with the SRA looking at whether some minor rule changes could take effect sooner.
Wow big change!
No they just want more money from people. The SQE is a daylight crime!
Appreciate the changes, but this should have been the default to begin with… if passed it suddenly makes the changing the number of questions rather pointless
They also need to increase the number of SQE1 sittings in a year to provide more flexibility. Two sittings a year isn’t enough and puts too much pressure on people to sit at the earliest opportunity. Plus it leaves long, drawn-out gaps between resits, which can be problematic unless your memory is superb.
If you need to split up SQE1 to pass it, maybe law isn’t for you….
I have no issue with unlimited attempts as per the New York and California Bar Exams, but it’s not unreasonable to be expected to sit FLK1 and 2 in the same exam window.
Do you actually know how the assessments work? Because as is it makes no sense that you sit both in one window but don’t have to pass both in the same window. If you fail FLK1/2 but pass the other you never need to resit it; therefore its only logical that you should be able to sit them in separate windows from the start.
I agree to the unlimited attempt
The exam is a whole lot to deal with as someone who works full time and have a family
Also candidate should be able to focus on one paper before moving to the next
This is a good move
They need to implement this from July 2027