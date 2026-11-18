Down from April’s 83%



Another cohort of aspiring solicitors has made it through SQE2, with 79% of candidates securing a pass in the July 2026 sitting.

The latest result is slightly below the 80% recorded in January and four percentage points down on April’s 83%, which remains the highest SQE2 pass rate published so far this year.

According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) latest statistical report, 1,151 candidates were graded across the July assessment, which ran from 28 July to 7 August. Of the 989 candidates taking SQE2 for the first time, 80% secured a pass.

Looking at the SRA’s breakdown of first-attempt candidates, the qualifying work experience figures also shifted noticeably from the previous sitting. Those who had completed QWE recorded an 82% pass rate, compared with 76% among those who had not. That marks a change from April, when candidates without QWE recorded the higher pass rate.

Degree classification also remained closely linked to outcomes. Candidates with a first recorded an 85% pass rate, compared with 82% for those with a 2:1 and 68% among candidates holding a 2:2. The gap narrowed considerably from April, when the corresponding figures stood at 92%, 83% and 40% respectively.

The ethnicity data also showed sizeable gaps. White candidates recorded an 87% pass rate, compared with 80% among those from mixed or multiple ethnic groups, 68% for Asian or Asian British candidates and 51% for Black or Black British candidates. The latter two were down from 82% and 67% in April.