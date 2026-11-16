Bye bye, billable hour? Bakers rethinks how it charges clients 

Global giant embraces value-based pricing



One of the legal profession’s most established practices is getting a rethink at Baker McKenzie, as the global giant shifts towards charging clients for the value of its work rather than the hours spent on it.

The firm is encouraging its lawyers to adopt what is known as value-based pricing, rather than simply adding up the hours spent on a matter. Hourly billing isn’t disappearing altogether, however, and will remain an option where the new approach isn’t suitable.

“The hourly rate isn’t the right metric,” global chair Sunny Mann told The Wall Street Journal (£). “I think it’s a trend that you’ll see across the legal industry.”

The shift comes as AI puts fresh pressure on one of Big Law’s most enduring business models. If technology can complete tasks such as due diligence or contract drafting and review more quickly, charging purely by the hour becomes a little harder to square with the value of the advice being delivered.

Bakers isn’t alone in questioning the traditional model. Earlier this year, Anthropic general counsel Jeff Bleich predicted that AI could spell trouble for the billable hour, arguing that technology was stripping out some of the “tedious” work that has traditionally generated large numbers of chargeable hours.

More recently, former Allen & Overy boss Wim Dejonghe co-founded AI-powered law firm Falcon, which has also taken aim at hourly billing.

Not everyone is abandoning the timesheet just yet, though. A separate report covered by Legal Cheek found that 56% of lawyers were actually using the time saved by AI to take on more billable work.

So, while rumours of the billable hour’s death may still be premature, Baker McKenzie’s move suggests the clock could be ticking on the traditional model.