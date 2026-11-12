Dentons posts 90% retention score for trainees and apprentices

27 out of 30



The world’s largest law firm by headcount has enjoyed a strong qualification season, retaining 27 of its 30 qualifying trainees and solicitor apprentices.

Dentons has held on to 24 of its 27 qualifying trainees, delivering a trainee retention rate of 89%. All three of its qualifying solicitor apprentices have also stayed with the firm, giving its apprenticeship programme a perfect 100% score.

The outfit also confirmed a further three paralegals have qualified through QualiFLY, Dentons’ internal Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) programme.

The latest trainee retention figure marks an improvement on recent years, rising from 76% in 2025 and 78% in 2024.

Of the 30 new NQs, 19 will be based in London, seven in Scotland and four in Milton Keynes.

Eleanor Hart, Dentons’ early careers development partner, said: “Congratulations to all of our newly qualified solicitors, who have already made valuable contributions to the firm. We look forward to supporting them in the next stage of their careers.”

Commenting on the firm’s apprenticeship programme, she added:

“Achieving 100% retention is an important milestone as we celebrate our tenth year of solicitor apprenticeships. Alongside QualiFLY this is now an established part of how we attract and develop future lawyers, enabling them to build substantial practical experience alongside their studies while allowing the firm to access different talent pools and develop people over a sustained period before qualification.”

As for pay, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows that Dentons’ London NQs earn £112,500, while their counterparts in Scotland and Milton Keynes take home £70,000 and £72,000 respectively.