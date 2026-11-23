Two years



The European Court of Human Rights has barred a Romanian lawyer from representing litigants before it for two years after she used AI to draft submissions containing fake case citations.

The court said the lawyer’s written submissions contained “numerous errors”, including references to cases that did not exist and to fictitious paragraphs in genuine judgments and decisions. She also cited real cases that were irrelevant to her arguments or directly contradicted them.

The lawyer acknowledged using AI to draft the submissions and described the mistakes as “inaccuracies” and “citation errors”. The judges found a pattern of repeated, substantive errors and concluded that her conduct fell short of the court’s professional and ethical standards. The court’s president approved their recommendation for a two-year ban earlier this month.

Closer to home, the CPS recently apologised for citing fake case law in the High Court, while Pinsent Masons was criticised by a judge for citing an insolvency rule that did not exist.

Elsewhere, a registered foreign lawyer was struck off after using fake AI-generated cases to defend himself at a disciplinary tribunal.