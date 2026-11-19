Two days 24 hours



A gamer who drafted a contract asking for two days of uninterrupted Grand Theft Auto VI has had his plans cut short on paper after his lawyer wife sent back some edits.

With today’s long-awaited release causing a buzz in gaming circles, one player went as far as putting his plans in writing. Hank, who posts as @DeionHD, shared both his original draft and the copy his wife marked up on X.

The draft, grandly titled ‘The Grand Theft Auto VI Peace & Non-Disturbance Agreement’, names the husband as “The Gamer” and his wife as “The Authorized Peacekeeper”. Under the proposed terms, she would refrain from asking him to do chores mid-game, standing in front of the telly during important missions or asking, “Are you still playing that game?”

I drafted up a contract to my lawyer wife for 2 days of uninterrupted gaming and she came back with edits https://t.co/Pn98WL59AT — Hank (@DeionHD) November 18, 2026

His wife’s handwritten edits cut the two-day window to 24 hours and changed “guarantee” to “reasonably guarantee”. She also struck out the wording that would have had her acknowledge the release as a “significant gaming occasion”.

The post had clocked up more than a million views at the time of writing, with one commenter going straight to the drafting point. “Who is to define ‘reasonably’”, they wrote.