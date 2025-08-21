21-year-old becomes one of the youngest ever solicitors in England & Wales

Bagged first-class law degree at 18 😲

A law graduate has qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales at just 21, making her one of the youngest ever to do so.

Krishangi Meshram began her law degree at only 15 and, by 18, had achieved a first-class law degree through the Open University. She then went on to complete both the Legal Practice Course and a master’s degree at The University of Law, securing distinctions in each.

Raised in India and now based in the UAE, she passed the SQE in November 2024 and completed two years of qualifying work experience (QWE) at a Singapore law firm, leading to her admission to the solicitors’ roll this summer at just 21 years and four months old.

“I’m incredibly thankful that The Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15,” Meshram said. “It was during my studies that I not only laid the academic foundation for my legal career but also discovered a deep and lasting passion for the law.”

While Meshram is certainly among the youngest to qualify as a solicitor, she may not be the youngest ever. The Law Society does not keep complete records on this, but it is understood that some individuals may have qualified and been admitted as solicitors at 21 — the age of majority until 1970.

She says her next step will be to explore the legal dimensions of emerging digital technologies — including fintech, blockchain, and AI — and she aspires to work with leading law firms in the UK or UAE.

We’ve reported on several ‘youngest’ milestones in recent years, including a 21-year-old who passed the New York Bar, a 29-year-old appointed as a judge, and an 18-year-old who successfully completed the bar course.