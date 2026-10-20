SRA extends SQE spell-checker trial

Tool first introduced in July



The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has confirmed that it is extending its trial of a spell-check tool in SQE2 written assessments to the October 2026 sitting.

The tool, which was introduced in July, will continue to be available on the Pearson assessment platform under exactly the same arrangements as the initial trial.

It is designed to help students identify spelling errors but does not offer grammatical corrections, writing assistance or content suggestions.

The regulator has also confirmed that the existing guidance on spelling and grammar remains unchanged, meaning aspiring lawyers will still be expected to demonstrate “clear, precise, concise and acceptable language” in their written assessments.

The spell-check function was first announced in May, following a recommendation in the SQE independent reviewer’s annual report aimed at better supporting candidates in their written work.

SQE2 consists of 16 stations, comprising 12 written assessments and four oral exercises, testing practical legal skills and functioning legal knowledge.