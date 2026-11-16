Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Woman crushed by coconut tree sues her own lawyers for £4.5m [The Times] (£)

City law and accountancy firms face cash flow crunch in HMRC shake-up [City A.M.]

Barrister suspended for saying ‘world needs to eradicate Zios’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Right to make green challenges to planning decisions under threat, say UK lawyers [The Guardian]

The case for the defence of Russell Brand’s barrister [City A.M.]

‘Pull back the curtain’ on treatment of sexual assault victims in court, says UK government adviser [The Guardian]

Will the government change the age of consent laws? [Channel 4]

Young people should have legal guarantee of job or training, Milburn tells BBC [BBC News]

“Somebody has to take the cases that have little merit or are going to be short lived. It makes sense for that to be the most junior person on the team. I’m not sure you can read anything into that. You’ll get more interesting work as you move up…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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