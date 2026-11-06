‘I think my supervisor is trying to sabotage my career. Should I quit?’

Paranoia or partner problem?
In our latest Career Conundrum, a newly qualified solicitor fears their experienced supervisor may be deliberately holding back their career, despite exceeding targets and receiving praise from clients. Should they stick it out or look for opportunities elsewhere?
“I’m a newly qualified solicitor and I’m beginning to wonder whether my supervisor actually wants me to succeed. I have done well so far, exceeded my targets and have been praised openly by some of the firm’s most important clients. My supervisor controls my workload and often gives me cases that appear to have little merit or are likely to be short-lived. There have also been instances where they failed to pass on a client message while I was on annual leave and allowed me to send a letter containing mistakes after reviewing it.”
“I’ve questioned whether I’m imagining things, but digs and passing comments have also left me feeling they are pleased when things go wrong or I don’t get instructed. My supervisor is an established partner, around 25 years older than me, so why would they feel threatened by an NQ?”
“I could leave, but there’s no guarantee I wouldn’t encounter the same problem elsewhere. I like my firm and want to progress in my specialism, but I’m worried my development is being held back. How do I know whether to stay and persevere or take a chance somewhere new?”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
Sounds like they hate the path their life has taken and is taking it out on you. That said, given the NQ market in some areas, I would be inclined to ride it out. It doesn’t sound like your supervisor will be there much longer
Slightly paranoid I think
Have you tried asking them? Do it at the Xmas party when you’re five pints deep
Are they like this with any other juniors? If not, I suspect your concerns are well placed
I’m on the brink of qualification and am having a similar experience.
My supervisor is hell-bent on ensuring I do not succeed, belittle every good piece of work I turn in, pushing away any opportunities for my professional development. At times, they’ve point blank said “you’re just a junior, don’t expect to become this big time lawyer when you’ve qualified”.
And no, they do not treat anyone else like this lol. From insider gossip, my supervisor is unbearably unhappy with their home life and I think just takes it out on me at work. I don’t let it get to me because it’s just a miserable mindset for them, I just end up feeling sorry for them!
Get the hell out of there as fast as you can while still landing on your feet ie, speak to recruiters now, jump ship the second you get an offer from a team that does the thing you want to do in a firm of the same level or better and that you like (it might take months – just do it, act now, think later). This is the kind of thing where you save yourself first – it’s not a battle you can or should try to win. Look out for #1
From what you’ve shared it’s difficult to know whether they have it in for you or if they just think this is character building. I’m not saying I agree with the method, but giving a junior small/unwinnable cases might be allowing you to cut your teeth and test you out rather than indicating a personal vendetta. You would be reasonable to expect that to be balanced with getting you involved on more substantial matters. Have you asked if they are working on something bigger you can get involved with? Failing to pass on a message might not be deliberate. Allowing you to send out a letter with mistakes might mean they just didn’t check it or they think by now you shouldn’t be making those mistakes so teaching you a lesson (again I’m not saying this is right). Perhaps it’s not that they have it in for you but that they are just crap at managing, like most lawyers unfortunately.