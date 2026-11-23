The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Top solicitor sues Fortnum & Mason for £150,000 after ‘doing splits’ in fall [Mail Online]

‘Murdered teen’s legacy inspired my legal career’ [BBC News]

Law firms that caved to Donald Trump brace for scrutiny from new Congress [Financial Times] (£)

Court bans China’s BYD from selling ‘Defender clone’ SUV in EU [The Guardian]

Russell Brand ‘considers appeal against rape conviction and sentence after sacking lawyer’ [London Evening Standard]

Elon Musk’s lawyer joining Tom Brady in buying Chelsea stake [The Guardian]

“This is a really useful proposal by the SRA to split sittings of FLK 1 and FLK 2; something we at the College [of Legal Practice] have pressed for and highlighted in the last few months as a possible step forward. It is supportive of candidates seeking to manage work and study commitments on a budget and gives substance to promoting access & diversity in our profession. If we do have to have the SQE, we should look to improve it in ways such as this.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

THIS AFTERNOON: Project finance 101: Deconstructing the deal — with White & Case [Apply Now]

TOMORROW: Law firm interview and assessment masterclass — with BPP [Apply Now]