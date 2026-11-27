Rupert Lowe used a photo of newly called barristers to suggest white Britons face discrimination



MPs and barristers have criticised Restore Britain chair Rupert Lowe after he shared a photo from a Middle Temple call ceremony to suggest that white Britons face discrimination.

Middle Temple posted the photo on X to congratulate 80 new barristers on being called to the bar. Sharing the post, MP Lowe wrote: “To those who still say White British men and women face no discrimination in our country, show them this image.”

To those who still say White British men and women face no discrimination in our country, show them this image. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 25, 2026

Liberal Democrat MP Al Pinkerton raised the response to the photo in the House of Commons on Thursday. He told MPs that it had become the subject of “the most appalling racialised abuse”, including from some members of the House.

This morning, I challenged the racist abuse directed at Middle Temple. We should celebrate the global reach of English common law and the international success of our legal institutions as sources of immense national pride. Congratulations to all newly called to the Bar. https://t.co/zODCrQzN6z — Al Pinkerton MP (@AlPinkerton) November 26, 2026

MP and barrister Karl Turner, a member of Middle Temple, told Lowe he had “jumped to conclusions”. He pointed out that Middle Temple students can choose from several call dates throughout the year and said he was proud of the Inn’s tradition of welcoming overseas students as members for life.

“Overseas students come here because our legal education is world-class,” Turner wrote. He added: “Without overseas students, our Bar schools would diminish. They benefit from us and we benefit from them. It’s a British success story, not discrimination. Celebrate it.”

Barrister Max Hardy also pointed to the appeal of English legal training for students from Commonwealth countries.

The fact that the Commonwealth exists and its law students still want to be trained in the birthplace of Common Law one might have thought would be a cause for celebration by Lowe et al. — Max Hardy (@MaxJLHardy) November 26, 2026

Former MP and barrister Anna Soubry described Lowe as “ignorant” and pointed out that overseas students can be called to the bar in England and Wales before returning home to practise.