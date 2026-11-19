‘You’re only going to rule against me’



A barrister who repeatedly undermined a judge, including by asking whether there was any point in making a submission “because you’re going to rule against me anyway”, has been fined £1,500 by a disciplinary tribunal.

Chandra Sekar, who was acting in a criminal trial before HHJ Elizabeth Smaller, also told the jury about a ruling the judge had made in their absence and tried to re-argue a point she had already ruled on.

The tribunal found that Sekar had breached his duty to the court in the administration of justice, behaved in a way likely to diminish public trust and confidence in him or the profession, and abused his role as an advocate.

During cross-examination, Sekar accepted that his conduct could be seen as undermining the judge and that he had gone “over the line”, although he maintained that this had not been his intention. He also acknowledged that he had been rude to the judge and that his conduct was unwarranted.

The tribunal highlighted that Sekar’s attempt to re-argue the point already ruled on was “unduly rude, inappropriate and, as had been accepted, persistent” in making their finding.

The tribunal found that his “seriously reprehensible” conduct amounted to professional misconduct. It imposed a £500 fine for each of the three charges and ordered him to pay the Bar Standards Board’s costs of £6,118.40.