‘Buried my head in the sand’



A solicitor has been struck off after admitting she misled a client over a potential stamp duty refund and sent him a screenshot of a fabricated email.

Kimberley Clift qualified as a solicitor in 2016 and was working in the real estate finance team at London firm Lawrence Stephens at the time of the misconduct.

Clift had previously acted for the client on a property purchase. In February 2023, she wrongly told him that he and his partner could be entitled to a stamp duty land tax (SDLT) refund of around £6,500.

Over the following months, Clift sent the client a series of WhatsApp messages saying she was chasing HMRC for the refund, according to a judgment from the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT). She also told him that a trainee and the firm’s directors were pursuing the matter, when in fact no such enquiries had been made.

In November 2023, Clift sent the client a screenshot that appeared to show an email from the firm’s accounts department asking for an update. She later admitted she had created the email herself on her phone.

The client complained to the firm in March 2024. During the firm’s investigation, Clift said she had begun to suspect her advice was wrong, adding: “I buried my head in the sand.” The firm dismissed her in May that year.

In mitigation, Clift said she had been experiencing personal difficulties at the time. She expressed remorse and apologised. The tribunal noted that she had no previous regulatory history and had gained nothing financially or personally from her conduct. The client suffered no financial loss.

The tribunal found no exceptional circumstances to justify a lesser sanction and approved the outcome agreed between Clift and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Clift was struck off and ordered to pay £4,000 in costs, with the order not to be enforced without the tribunal’s permission.