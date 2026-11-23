Found it tough
Passing the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is tough enough without having to return to prison each night. But that’s exactly what convicted murderer Mark Alexander did, becoming the first serving prisoner to pass the exams.
Alexander was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for the murder of his father, Samuel, just seven weeks before he was due to graduate in law from King’s College London. He maintains his innocence and was released in July after more than 16 years behind bars.
He sat SQE1 in January while on day release from prison, joining the 53% of candidates in his cohort who passed. Writing for prison education charity the Longford Trust, he admitted: “Looking around me at all of these people, I was almost certain I had failed.”
His time behind bars did not put an end to his studies. With support from the Longford Trust, he completed a law degree and a master’s before going on to secure a distinction in an MSc at the London School of Economics. He is now pursuing a part-time PhD in criminology at the University of Cambridge.
Passing the exams, however, is only part of the battle. Alexander is now looking for a law firm where he can complete two years’ qualifying work experience (QWE). His murder conviction could, however, prove a significant stumbling block when the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) assesses his character and suitability for admission to the roll.
For now, he hopes to join the small number of former prisoners who have gone on to qualify as solicitors, and has appealed for recommendations for “legal practices that genuinely value diversity and inclusivity”.
Good lad. Great stuff. Hope he can turn his life around.
So anyone can just the exams, regardless?! Oh but its not a money grab!
Utterly insane if this man passes the SRA’s character and suitability requirements, although I wouldn’t put it past those dunderheads. Junior lawyer loses briefcase on a train = mandatory evisceration. Law student murders his father = an underrepresented group and a reduced training qualifying period.
Why though? I reckon clients will trust him more than most lawyers, and he’ll likely pick up on weaknesses in case construction that others might miss. At the end of the day, if a candidate has talent and can make a meaningful contribution to the profession, they should be able to put their past behind them. What matters is how they conduct themselves in the profession once they’re actually in it.
The guy has served his punishment, we shouldn’t be dragging him through the mud now that he’s out. Resettlement isn’t just a word for ex-prisoners, it is something the rest of society has a role to play in as well. If he was willing to put himself through the wringer of SQE, then hats off to him, give the guy a break.
It isn’t just about competency. Lawyers need to be trustworthy. Serious criminal convictions create obvious doubts over trustworthiness.
He hasn’t served his punishment. He has a life sentence. He’s just serving the remainder of his punishment on parole rather than behind bars. You don’t ever get to put a murder conviction behind you and move on.
Good job he didn’t backdate an e-mail by a day, otherwise he’d definitely not pass the character and suitability requirements.
I guess he would know the law of homicide like the back of his hand
Amazing resilience! To stick at this while you are fighting a miscarriage of justice…
Any fight against the verdict will have ended many years ago.
If he passes the character and suitability assessment then the SRA will have shown once again it is in dire need of disbandment. 16 years for that crime is also disgraceful in itself
He should never have been convicted in the first place. Have you read the case?
In any event, why would you write off people who can make a significant and meaningful contribution to the profession? Lived experience is an asset. Establishing rapport and trust with a client is no easy task, but I can guarantee they’ll feel more comfortable sat with someone who has walked in their shoes and actually knows what they’re feeling.
The charity Justice Defenders train prisoners across the world to become lawyers, and they do the job better because they have skin in the game and they’ve had to fight for it. Maybe it’s time for a rethink here in the UK.
You think you know better than the jury, trial judge and all the appeals judges that have considered the case?
A 16 year tariff is pretty long for a single murder. Why would you expect him to get longer? Other than the coverup afterwards, there were no significant aggravating factors.
Comments did not pass the vibe check…
They mention cases about dishonesty by practitioners. This is about whether someone who has served over 16 years, and is still on licence for life, can ever be allowed to rebuild. Passing the SQE isn’t admission, and the SRA will still assess him properly, as it should.
Nobody is minimising his father’s death. But prison is meant to rehabilitate as well as punish. He spent his sentence earning degrees and is now doing a Cambridge PhD. If that can never count for anything, what is rehabilitation for?
Before people make any further snarky comments about SRA’s harsh treatment of junior solicitors, I suggest you read the case of Mark and Samuel Alexander before making jokes at their expense – not cool man.