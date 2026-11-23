Found it tough

Passing the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is tough enough without having to return to prison each night. But that’s exactly what convicted murderer Mark Alexander did, becoming the first serving prisoner to pass the exams.

Alexander was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for the murder of his father, Samuel, just seven weeks before he was due to graduate in law from King’s College London. He maintains his innocence and was released in July after more than 16 years behind bars.

He sat SQE1 in January while on day release from prison, joining the 53% of candidates in his cohort who passed. Writing for prison education charity the Longford Trust, he admitted: “Looking around me at all of these people, I was almost certain I had failed.”

His time behind bars did not put an end to his studies. With support from the Longford Trust, he completed a law degree and a master’s before going on to secure a distinction in an MSc at the London School of Economics. He is now pursuing a part-time PhD in criminology at the University of Cambridge.

Passing the exams, however, is only part of the battle. Alexander is now looking for a law firm where he can complete two years’ qualifying work experience (QWE). His murder conviction could, however, prove a significant stumbling block when the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) assesses his character and suitability for admission to the roll.

For now, he hopes to join the small number of former prisoners who have gone on to qualify as solicitors, and has appealed for recommendations for “legal practices that genuinely value diversity and inclusivity”.